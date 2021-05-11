Whippet softball State Championship location and broadcast information

State Championship Location/Broadcast Information:
- Game 1 – Thursday, May 13, 1:30 pm
- Game 2 – Friday, May 14, Noon
- Game 3 – Saturday, May 12, TBD (If needed)
- Location: University of Southern Mississippi Softball Complex, 507 N 25th Ave. Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Radio: WLIN-FM, Breezy 101.1
- Online stream: Breezynews.com, Breezy 101 app, YouTube (audio only)
- Social Media: @KSDSports, @WhippetSoftball, @BreckRiley
*Directions to ball park from Kosciusko
- Take Hwy 35 South to Mize (Approximately 84 miles)
- Follow signs to Hwy 49 at Mount Olive
- Go south on Hwy 49 into Hattiesburg for approximately 34 miles
- Exit to on N 26th Avenue and take a right.
- Turn left on West 7th Street
- Take the next right on N 25th Avenue
Additional information:
- Admission is $15 per day
- Buy tickets in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/MISSHSAA
- Kosciusko will occupy the third base dugout for game one and first base dugout for game two
- If game 3 is needed, a coin flip will determine home/away teams