Whippet softball State Championship location and broadcast information

State Championship Location/Broadcast Information:

  • Game 1 – Thursday, May 13, 1:30 pm
  • Game 2 – Friday, May 14, Noon
  • Game 3 – Saturday, May 12, TBD (If needed)
  • Location: University of Southern Mississippi Softball Complex, 507 N 25th Ave. Hattiesburg, MS 39401
  • Radio: WLIN-FM, Breezy 101.1
  • Online stream: Breezynews.com, Breezy 101 app, YouTube (audio only)
  • Social Media: @KSDSports, @WhippetSoftball, @BreckRiley


*Directions to ball park from Kosciusko  

  • Take Hwy 35 South to Mize (Approximately 84 miles)
  • Follow signs to Hwy 49 at Mount Olive
  • Go south on Hwy 49 into Hattiesburg for approximately 34 miles
  • Exit to on N 26th Avenue and take a right.
  • Turn left on West 7th Street
  • Take the next right on N 25th Avenue

Additional information:

  • Admission is $15 per day
  • Buy tickets in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/MISSHSAA
  • Kosciusko will occupy the third base dugout for game one and first base dugout for game two
  • If game 3 is needed, a coin flip will determine home/away teams

