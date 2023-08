Kosciusko Whippet wide receiver/cornerback Tyran Mosley has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Mosley received the honor for his performance in Whippets’ 20-18 win over Kemper County.

During the game, Mosley caught 3 passed for 46 yards and one touchdown.

The Whippet senior had five tackles and one interception on defense.

Mosley will be a guest during the Wendy’s Pregame Show on Breezy 101 prior to the Whippets’ game this Friday against Leake Central.