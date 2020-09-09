Whippet WR named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippets wide receiver Azikwe Mays has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Mays earned the honor for his performance in the Whippets’ game against Winona.

Mays caught 6 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

For his performance, Mays will be awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will host Grenada this week in the first home game of the 2020 season.

Tune in to the game on Breezy 101, Breeyznews.com and the Breezy 101 app to find out who will be named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.



