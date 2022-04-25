Whippets and Tigers all playing at home this Friday

There will be baseball and softball aplenty in Attala County this weekend.

Both Kosciusko and Ethel will have a couple of teams hosting MHSAA playoff games Friday night.

Kosciusko baseball will host Pontotoc in the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Whippets swept through the first round with 16-0 and 12-1 wins over Gentry.

Additionally, the Ethel Tigers will host Enterprise this Friday in second round action. The Tigers had little problems with South Delta in the opening round, sweeping the series with 10-0 and 22-0 wins.

And after having the weekend off, both Kosciusko and Ethel softball will get their softball playoffs run under way this weekend.

The top seeded Lady Whippets will set out to defend their 2021 4A State Championship by hosting Itawamba AHS Friday night.

The Region 5-1A championship Ethel Lady Tigers team will host Lumberton Friday night.

All the teams will play on the road Saturday and if any game 3’s are needed, they would be in Kosciusko and/or Ethel on Monday.

Kosciusko and Ethel baseball and softball schedule for Friday, April 29:

5:00 pm – Lumberton vs Ethel (softball)

6:00 pm – Itawamba AHS vs Kosciusko (softball)

7:00 pm – Pontotoc vs Kosciusko (baseball)

7:00 pm – Enterprise at vs Ethel (baseball)