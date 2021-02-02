Whippets announce 2021 football schedule

The Kosciusko Whippets have released the 2021 football schedule.

This year the team will face have out of region games against Yazoo County, Winona, Lewisburg, Choctaw County, and Forest.

There were no shake ups in Region 4-4A, so the Whippets will once again face off against Choctaw Central, West Lauderdale, Leake Central, NE Lauderdale, and Louisville.

The first game of the 2021 season will be Aug. 27 at Yazoo County.