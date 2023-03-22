Whippets Baseball Closes Out Louisville

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted long-time rival, the Louisville Wildcats, in a greatly anticipated matchup.

The home team took off like their namesake, scoring seven runs in the first inning, eight more in the second, and nine in the third. Allowing one run in the top of the fourth, the game is called after three and a half innings with the final being 24-1.

The Whippets improve to 8-5 over and 5-0 in regional play.

Barrett Kuhn was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Our next scheduled broadcast of Kosciusko Baseball is next Tuesday, the 28th, when the Whippets travel to Northeast Lauderdale to play their Region 4-4A rival, the Trojans. First pitch is scheduled for seven p.m. Join us shortly before that for our pre-game show. Whippets baseball is available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.