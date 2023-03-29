HomeLocalWhippets Win Against Region Rival Northeast Lauderdale

Whippets Win Against Region Rival Northeast Lauderdale

by

In a Region 4-4A showdown, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday evening.  The Whippets came into the game having already secured their trip to the playoffs.  Now they’re trying to increase their seed.

The Whippets opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.  Adding a three-run triple in the sixth, the Whippets finish with the win, 5-0.  They are now 6-0 in region play and 11-6 overall.

Andrew Mancell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 and Boswell Media to see if the weather expected on Friday cancels the return game scheduled for the Whippets to travel to Northeast Lauderdale.  Also, the Whippets host  county rival Ethel on Saturday.  Join us for both!

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko baseball LIVE VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Kosciusko Lady Whippets accepting donations for Amory softball

Whippets to host spring football jamboree

Whippets Baseball Closes Out Louisville

Saturday Baseball for Kosciusko Whippets

Final week for Dixie Youth baseball registration