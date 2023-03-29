Whippets Win Against Region Rival Northeast Lauderdale

In a Region 4-4A showdown, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday evening. The Whippets came into the game having already secured their trip to the playoffs. Now they’re trying to increase their seed.

The Whippets opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Adding a three-run triple in the sixth, the Whippets finish with the win, 5-0. They are now 6-0 in region play and 11-6 overall.

Andrew Mancell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

the weather expected on Friday cancels the return game scheduled for the Whippets to travel to Northeast Lauderdale. Also, the Whippets host county rival Ethel on Saturday.