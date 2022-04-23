Whippets Baseball Clinches First Round of Playoffs

After a quick, decisive win last night, the Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Gentry High School in Indianola, Sunflower County, and clinched their next round berth.

The action started slower but soon picked up with Kosciusko scoring five runs in the second to show that their momentum was back. They finished with a score of 12-1 after five innings.

Landon Wallace was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Make sure to come back next Friday when the home team continues their quest for the championship. Stay tuned to Breezy in all its forms, Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app, for details.