Whippets Baseball Falls to Newton County Cougars

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team hosted the Newton County Cougars Friday night in the first game of the second round of Region III-4A playoffs.

The Cougars scored first with a run in the top of the second inning. They finished with a shutout, 5-0.

Bailey Powers was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back tomorrow evening when the Whippets travel to Decatur for the second game of the series. All Whippets broadcasts are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and the Boswell Media Sports – Kosciusko YouTube page.