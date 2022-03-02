HomeLocalWhippets Baseball Notch Another Win

Whippets Baseball Notch Another Win

by

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team defeated the visiting Choctaw Central Warriors Tuesday night.  The home team scored six runs in the bottom of the first and added to the lead in the fourth, making it 8-0.

The Warriors got on the board in the sixth inning but couldn’t overcome the deficit.  Final score, 12-2.  That makes the Whippets 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.

Parker Ryals was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us on Friday when Boswell Media Sports brings you more baseball action with the Whippets traveling to Leake Central.

