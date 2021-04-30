Whippets Baseball Opens Post Season with a Win

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team opened their playoff action Thursday evening hosting the North Pontotoc Vikings. The Whippets come into the post season being the #2 seed in region 4, and the Vikings are the #3 seed in region 1.

Both teams jumped off with a run in the first inning. And they stayed tied until the Whippets scored two more in the bottom of the fourth. They held the lead for the rest of the game. Final score 3-1.

Connor Wallace was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us again Friday when the Whippets go to Ecru for the second game of the best-of-three series. Pre-game show starts at a few minutes before six!