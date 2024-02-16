Whippets Baseball Opens Season with a Win

In a game moved up from Saturday, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team hosted the Neshoba Central Rockets Thursday evening for their season opener.

In the opening inning, Neshoba scored one run, and Kosciusko scored two. In the fourth inning, the Whippets added five more, making the score 7-1. And that became the final, giving the Whippets an opening-day win.

Bennie Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us on Tuesday for our next broadcast when the Whippets host the Madison Central Pirates. You can find all Whippets baseball broadcasts on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and the Boswell Media YouTube channel.