Kosciusko baseball’s Jacob Nunn has been named a “Player of the Week” by the website ScorebookLive.com.

Nunn earned his nomination for his performance against Pontotoc in Game 1 of the Whippets’ first round playoffs series.

In that game, Nunn pitched a complete game no-hitter while striking out nine batters.

Additionally, Nunn had a HR in game 3 versus Pontotoc on Saturday.

Fans can vote at scorebooklive.com/mississippi.

The winner will be announced Monday, May 8.