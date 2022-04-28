Whippets baseball players earn season honors

The accolades keep rolling in for the 2022 Kosciusko Whippets baseball teams.

Several players were announced Wednesday winners of Region honors.

For the second straight season, Ethan Wood was named the Region 4-4A Player of the Year.

Parker Ryals earned Region 4-4A Pitcher of the Year honors for his work on the mound.

Several players were also named to 4-4A All-District team (see below).

Additionally, the Whippets coaches were named as the Region 4-4A Coaching Staff of the Year.

Region 4-4A 1st Team:

Will Carter, Kaylan Powell, Connor Wallace, and Landon Wallace

Region 4-4A 2nd Team:

Hayden Rogers, Anthony Medine, Jacob Nunn, and Ty Ramage