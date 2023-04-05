Whippets Baseball Shut Out by West Lauderdale

On Tuesday night, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Knights of West Lauderdale in the first of their two scheduled games this week.

The first two innings went scoreless. The Knights scored a run in the third and then added one in the fourth. They then held the Whippets to a shutout, finishing the game with a score of 2-0.

Jacob Nunn was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us again on Thursday when the Whippets travel to Collinsville to even the score against the Knights. Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and audio-only on the Boswell Media Sports Channel on YouTube.