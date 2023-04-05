HomeLocalWhippets Baseball Shut Out by West Lauderdale

Whippets Baseball Shut Out by West Lauderdale

by

On Tuesday night, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Knights of West Lauderdale in the first of their two scheduled games this week.

The first two innings went scoreless.  The Knights scored a run in the third and then added one in the fourth.  They then held the Whippets to a shutout, finishing the game with a score of 2-0.

Jacob Nunn was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us again on Thursday when the Whippets travel to Collinsville to even the score against the Knights.  Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and audio-only on the Boswell Media Sports Channel on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko baseball LIVE VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Kosciusko baseball to play for Region Championship and county softball rivals face off in busy night of sports

Kosciusko Defeats Ethel in Saturday Baseball

Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

Local baseball team to hold bake sale fundraiser April 8

Two Whippets to compete in state powerlifting championships