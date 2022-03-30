Whippets Baseball Wins at NE Lauderdale

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team traveled to Meridian and played the Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday evening. Playing sure and steady, the Whippets put one in the second, two in the third, and two in the fourth on the board to make the score 5-0 at the halfway point. The Trojans score in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, but the Whippets finish with the win, 13-4.

The Whippets are now 10-5 overall, and 7-0 in regional play.

Parker Ryals and Ty Ramage were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us Friday evening when the Trojans come to town to try to even the score with the hometown boys. First pitch is scheduled for 7PM, with the broadcast, audio and video, starting a few minutes before the top of the hour.