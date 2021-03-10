Whippets Baseball Wins First Regional Game

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team won when they traveled to Choctaw Central and played the Warriors on Tuesday, opening their region-four play for the season.

The Whippets started out strong, putting three runs on the board in the first inning. They held a strong lead and finish the game with a win, 8-2.

Parker Ryals was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Come back and join us on Friday for the rematch when the Warriors come to Kosciusko. You can find the game on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.