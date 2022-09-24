Whippets Beat Bearcats in High-Scoring Game

The hometown Whippets traveled to Forest and played the Bearcats in Friday night’s football spectacular. After a slow start, Kosciusko drew first blood and scored again. Halftime score, 14-0.

But it was the second half when the spectacular hit. With 28 points scored in the third quarter and 21 points scored in the fourth, you can’t get any better than that! Final score 42-21, Whippets. The Whippets are now 4-1 for the season.

Thomas Olive was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the Whippets host the Choctaw Central Warriors. They promise Landrum Field will be ready, and homecoming festivities will be before the game. Make sure to join us for another glorious night of football!

