The Kosciusko Whippets kicked off and tipped off new seasons Tuesday night.

The school’s soccer and basketball games began their seasons with home games.

On the basketball court, the teams took on Choctaw County.

The boys team defeated the Chargers 49-32 while the girls team lost 46-39.

In soccer, both teams fell to New Hope.

The boys team was defeated 2-1 and the girls team lost 2-0.