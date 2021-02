Local basketball teams are moving on to the second round of the MHSAA playoffs.

Kosciusko (boys) cruised by Ripley 55-47. The Whippets will play in the 2nd round Thursday at Yazoo City.

McAdams (boys) advanced to the 2nd round with a blowout win over Sacred Heart 80-58. The Bulldogs will host Mounty Olive Thursday night.

The Ethel Tigers (boys) also advanced to the 2nd round. The Tigers defeated Lumberton 46-44. The team will go on the road Thursday to take on Leake County.