Whippets Clinch Do-or-Die Game to Advance to Third Round Playoffs

On Tuesday, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team again hosted the New Albany Bulldogs in the Region III-4A Second Round, Third Game of the playoffs.

After a slow start that left the Bulldogs ahead 3-0 after three and a half innings, the Whippets rallied in the bottom of the third, scoring TEN runs to take the lead!  Continuing that domination, Kosciusko wins with a final score of 12-3 to advance to the third round.

Barrett Kuhn was named the Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

The Whippets will open the third round of the playoffs on Friday, traveling to play the Tigers of Ripley.  Be sure to join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, or the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

