Whippets Clinch Series in Saturday Baseball Action

After a disappointing loss on Friday, the home team came back Saturday evening to decide who moves on in the playoffs. The Whippets and Vikings kept it neck-in-neck at two apiece for four innings until the Whippets exploded with six runs scored in the fifth! After that, the Whippets ran like a runaway locomotive, and defeated the Vikings 11-2.

Ty Ramage was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Baseball is set to resume Thursday evening when the Whippets travel to Lee County to play the Mooreville Troopers. Stay tuned for updates on the next round of diamond action available on Breezy 101.