Whippets Defeat Chargers in Friday Night Baseball

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Choctaw County Chargers on the baseball field Friday night. They scored ten runs while holding the Chargers scoreless until the sixth inning. The Chargers scored three, but it wasn’t enough. Final score, 10-3.

Parker Ryals and Conner Wallace were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

The Whippets play baseball again tomorrow at West Point. But the next broadcast game will be Tuesday evening. Join us here on your favorite Boswell Media source for more Whippet Baseball!