In a game moved up due to the expectation of inclement weather, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team defeated the Leake Central Gators Monday night. The home team dominated the whole game and came away with the win, 11-1.

Kaylyn Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us Friday night for the audio-only broadcast when the Whippets travel to Carthage for a rematch with Leake Central. The game is scheduled for a 6PM start.