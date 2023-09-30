Whippets Defeat the Caledonia Cavaliers for Regional Win

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Caledonia Cavaliers Friday night.

The home team fell behind by two touchdowns early in the first quarter. They rallied in the second quarter, but the visiting Cavaliers added two more touchdowns, making the halftime score 28-13. The second half saw the Whippets come roaring back to take the lead and win the game with a final of 32-28.

Darren Turner was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Come back next week when the Whippets hit the road and travel to Louisville. All Whippets football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.