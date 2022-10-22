Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular.

Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.

Jon Gant and Alexis Hernandez were named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Make sure to join us next week when the Whippets close out the regular season with a trip to Louisville and their Wildcats. All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.