Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team traveled to Northeast Lauderdale to play their return game against the Trojans. After the total rout Tuesday evening, hopes are high that the Whippets will win tonight, keeping their undefeated streak in region play going.

The Whippets opened the game with a quick three runs in the first inning. Adding seven in the third, the score is 10-0 after three innings. The Trojans score a run in the fourth, 10-1. In the fifth, the Trojans get a two-run homer, 10-3. Both teams took off in the seventh, with the final being 16-7.

Payton Odom was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The next broadcast game is Saturday, NO APRIL FOOL'S! The Whippets hosts county rival Ethel Tigers in a home game scheduled for two p.m.