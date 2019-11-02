Whippets Drop Last Game of Season

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted long-time rival Louisville for the last football game of the regular season. The Wildcats scored twice in the first quarter and the Whippets once, 13-7.

After that, it was all Louisville, showing why they are the defending division champions and in contention for first place this year. The final score was 55-7, Wildcats.

Zavier “Bobo” Miller was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Kosciusko Whippets travel in the first game of the playoffs. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.