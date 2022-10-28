Whippets End Regular Season With a Loss

The Whippets traveled to Louisville and played the powerhouse Wildcats for the last game of the regular season. The Wildcats scored a touchdown in the first quarter. After that, the game went scoreless until the fourth quarter when Louisville added three touchdowns for a final score of 28-0.

Kantavious Brown was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 for details on the playoffs as they become available. All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.