HomeLocalWhippets End Regular Season With a Loss

Whippets End Regular Season With a Loss

by

The Whippets traveled to Louisville and played the powerhouse Wildcats for the last game of the regular season.  The Wildcats scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  After that, the game went scoreless until the fourth quarter when Louisville added three touchdowns for a final score of 28-0.

Kantavious Brown was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 for details on the playoffs as they become available.  All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian

Whippets’ Lee Wade to play in MSA Senior Bowl

Whippets Shut Out Gators

Whippets Lose to Knights in Collinsville

Video: “Glimpses of Greatness”

Whippets Beat Bearcats in High-Scoring Game