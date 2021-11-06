Whippets End Season with Loss at Caledonia

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Caledonia and played the Cavaliers in playoff action for Friday night football. The first half was almost all Cavaliers. Halftime score, 17-3.

The second half was more of a fight, but the Whippets couldn’t overcome their initial deficit. Final score 31-24, Caledonia.

The seniors were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about!

Jatavious Noel

Vinnterious Hunt

Khameron Harvey

Keonte Williams

Davion Roby

Bernard Bridges

Vincent Miller

Ethan Wood

Hunter Pugh

Cole Dias

Tyree Riley

Malcolm Stewart

Jerrell Erving

Curt Welch

Braylen Allbritton

Jaedan Washington

Will Carter

O’marion Fleming

Boswell Media wishes to thank everyone who joined us this season in supporting our Kosciusko Whippets.