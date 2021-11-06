Whippets End Season with Loss at Caledonia

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Caledonia and played the Cavaliers in playoff action for Friday night football. The first half was almost all Cavaliers. Halftime score, 17-3.
The second half was more of a fight, but the Whippets couldn’t overcome their initial deficit. Final score 31-24, Caledonia.
The seniors were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about!
Jatavious Noel
Vinnterious Hunt
Khameron Harvey
Keonte Williams
Davion Roby
Bernard Bridges
Vincent Miller
Ethan Wood
Hunter Pugh
Cole Dias
Tyree Riley
Malcolm Stewart
Jerrell Erving
Curt Welch
Braylen Allbritton
Jaedan Washington
Will Carter
O’marion Fleming
