Whippets Fall in Narrow Baseball Contest

The Kosciusko Whippets played the Neshoba Central Rockets in baseball action on Monday. Early on, the game was pretty evenly matched, with the score being tied going into the fourth inning. The Rockets then took off, scoring five runs in the fourth. The Whippets came back in the sixth with two runs, which Neshoba Central matched in the top of the seventh. The Whippets then staged a spectacular rally in the bottom, scoring four runs. But they still came up short, the final being 9-8, Rockets.

Stay tuned to Breezy News for more Whippets scores as the season goes on. The next broadcast game will be Tuesday, March 17, when Kosciusko hosts Leake Central. The game will be on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and streamed on YouTube.