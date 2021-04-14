Whippets Fall in Tuesday Baseball Action

The Whippets played the West Lauderdale Knights in Tuesday night baseball. The game was intense. The Whippets scored first, but the Knights pulled ahead in the third inning and led the rest of the game. Final score, 7-5, Knights.

The Whippets fall to 10-6 on the season and 6-2 in region play.

Ty Ramage was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us on Friday when the Whippets travel to Collinsville to play West Lauderdale in the rematch. The audio-only game will be available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.