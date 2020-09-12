Whippets Fall to Grenada in Home Opener

Sudden rain right before game time couldn’t stop the return of football to Landrum Field. The Kosciusko Whippets played host to the Grenada Chargers Friday night. Despite the new restrictions, plenty of people came out to enjoy some football.

The game was good and the action was fine. But it was a game plagued by interceptions and other miscues. The Whippets fell to the Chargers 29-0.

Kobe Carter and Vincent Miller were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

Next week, the action is again in Kosciusko when the Whippets face Choctaw County. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, or watch the video stream on our YouTube channel.