Whippets Fall to Tigers in Home Field Action

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Winona Tigers in heated action Friday night. The game started out all defense, with only a missed field goal marking the first quarter. The second quarter had much more fire. The Winona Tigers drew first blood with a touchdown early in the second, and the Whippets came right back, tying the game at 7-7. But the Tigers showed their strength with two additional touchdowns, making the half-time score 21-7.

Both teams come out hot for the second half. Each team shortly rang up a touchdown, 28-14 at the end of the third. The fourth quarter continues the shootout with another pair of touchdowns, 35-21. And another by Kosciusko, 35-28. And that’s the final score as Kosciusko just couldn’t overcome that second quarter deficit.

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Kosciusko Whippets travel to Grenada to face the Chargers. As always, Kosciusko Whippets Football is available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.