Whippets Fall to Trojans

The Kosciusko Whippets lost to the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans in a game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday evening. The home team scored first and held the lead until the third inning when the score was tied up.

But, late in the game, the Trojans came roaring back, and the Whippets fell with a final score of 12-3.

Kaylan Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Join us on Friday when the Whippets travel to Meridian for the rematch. The audio-only game will be on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.