Whippets Finishes Post-Season Football with a Loss at Senatobia

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled all the way to Senatobia and played the Warriors to open post-season football action. The Warriors scored on their first drive. Halftime score, 7-0. The second half saw a lot more back and forth, with scoring by both teams. It truly came down to the wire, but the Warriors came out on top with the final score being 17-16.
The seniors were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.
Derrick Manning
Lee Wade
Thomas Olive
Kantavious Brown
Jacob Nunn
Marq Fondren
Omarion Fleming
Terrance Wilkes
Robert Pickle
Jacolbey Smith
Preston Moore
Aaron Ellis
Mason Williams
Rance Allen
Now, that’s something to smile about!
