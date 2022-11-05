Whippets Finishes Post-Season Football with a Loss at Senatobia

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled all the way to Senatobia and played the Warriors to open post-season football action. The Warriors scored on their first drive. Halftime score, 7-0. The second half saw a lot more back and forth, with scoring by both teams. It truly came down to the wire, but the Warriors came out on top with the final score being 17-16.

The seniors were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

Derrick Manning

Lee Wade

Thomas Olive

Kantavious Brown

Jacob Nunn

Marq Fondren

Omarion Fleming

Terrance Wilkes

Robert Pickle

Jacolbey Smith

Preston Moore

Aaron Ellis

Mason Williams

Rance Allen

Now, that’s something to smile about!

