Whippets Win Big in Lewisburg

The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled all the way to Lewisburg to play the Patriots Friday night.

In a pretty even match, Kosciusko led Lewisburg 13-7 at the half. The second half was even more exciting. No one pulled ahead by more than a touchdown. The Whippets came away with the win, 19-14.

Lee Wade was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game, Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us next week when the Whippets travel to Ackerman and play the Choctaw County Chargers. All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.