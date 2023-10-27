Whippets Football Closes Regular Season with Win Against Murrah Mustangs

It was a hot night for October when the Kosciusko Whippets closed their football regular season hosting the Murrah Mustangs out of the Jackson Public School District.

The Whippets came out in dominating fashion and led at the half, 21-6. In the second half, Kosciusko continued their rout with the final being 43-26.

The entire offensive line was named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about! Jayden Wilder, Corey Fuller, JC Miller, Richard Kern, and William Rankin.

Next week, the Whippets will be on the road for their first playoff game. Stay tuned to your favorite Boswell Media news outlet for details. Whippets football is available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.