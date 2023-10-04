HomeLocalWhippets football player named to All-Star roster

Whippets football player named to All-Star roster

A Kosciusko Whippets football player has been selected to play in an all-star game.

Defensive back Jaquavious “PJ” Pace will represent Kosciusko in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game. Pace will play for the north team.

So far during the 2023 football season, Pace has 21 total tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, one interception and one forced fumble for the Whippets defense. On offense, Pace has caught 6 passes for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown.

The Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game is put on by the Mississippi Association of Coaches and will be played Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gulfport High School beginning at 11:30 am.

Tickets to the game area available through the GoFan website.

To see the complete roster for the game, visit Mississippi Association of Coaches on Facebook.

