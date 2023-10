In a game moved to Thursday night, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Greenwood Bulldogs. The game was a complete shutout, with the score 42-0 at halftime and 56-0 final.

Reggie Carter was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, Kosciusko travels to Houston to play the Hilltoppers. Find Whippets football on Boswell Media at Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.