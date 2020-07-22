Whippets’ Harmon named to watch list for Sports Illustrated All-American

Source: Twitter - @aharmon2021

Kosciusko Whippets’ wide receiver Antonio Harmon is now a finalist for Sports Illustrated 2020 All-American team.

Harmon, and 15 other finalists from Mississippi, were announced in an article on SI.com.

In total, 1,000 players from across the United States were selected to the watch list.

This is just one of several pre-season accolades for Harmon.

Last week, he was named to The Clarion Ledger’s Dandy Dozen.

The senior wide receiver/defensive back is ranked as the number 3 player in the state for the class of 2021.

Harmon has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, and SMU.

