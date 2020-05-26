Whippets’ Harmon receives offer from Louisville Cardinals

Kosciusko Whippet WR/DB Antonio Harmon has received a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville.
Harmon made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.
The Louisville Cardinals finished the 2019 -2020 with a record of 8-5. The team finished 2nd in the ACC Atlantic division. The Cardinals capped last season with a 38-28 win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
Harmon is ranked as Mississippi’s number 3 player for the class of 2021.
He already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, SMU.
Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Louisville @ESPN3ALLDAY @rfuller251 @shayhodge3 @dgooden12 @Scottlindsey15 @BreckRiley @KSDsports pic.twitter.com/8zMwLpF5rC
— Antonio Harmon (@aharmon2021) May 25, 2020