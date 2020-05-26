Whippets’ Harmon receives offer from Louisville Cardinals

Source: Twitter - @aharmon2021

Kosciusko Whippet WR/DB Antonio Harmon has received a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville.

Harmon made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

The Louisville Cardinals finished the 2019 -2020 with a record of 8-5. The team finished 2nd in the ACC Atlantic division. The Cardinals capped last season with a 38-28 win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.

Harmon is ranked as Mississippi’s number 3 player for the class of 2021.

He already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, SMU.