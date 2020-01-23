Whippets’ Harmon receives offer from Rose Bowl champs

Source: Twitter - @aharmon2021

Kosciusko Whippet WR/DB Antonio Harmon has received a scholarship offer from the University of Oregon.

Harmon made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

The Oregon Ducks finished the 2019 -2020 season with a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks were also champions of the Pac-12 after defeating Utah 37-15 in the conference championship game.

Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead was announced Wednesday as the Ducks’ new offensive coordinator.

Harmon is ranked as Mississippi’s number 1 player for the class of 2021.

He already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, and SMU.