Whippets’ Harmon receives offer from Rose Bowl champs

Kosciusko Whippet WR/DB Antonio Harmon has received a scholarship offer from the University of Oregon.
Harmon made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.
The Oregon Ducks finished the 2019 -2020 season with a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks were also champions of the Pac-12 after defeating Utah 37-15 in the conference championship game.
Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead was announced Wednesday as the Ducks’ new offensive coordinator.
Harmon is ranked as Mississippi’s number 1 player for the class of 2021.
He already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, and SMU.
Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Oregon #GoDucks 🦆 @BreckRiley @BallCoachJoeMo @ESPN3ALLDAY @rfuller251 @dgooden12 pic.twitter.com/HQ3ebc5QpS
— Antonio Harmon (@aharmon2021) January 23, 2020