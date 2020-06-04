Whippets’ Harmon receives offer from Texas Longhorns

Kosciusko Whippet WR/DB Antonio Harmon has received a scholarship offer from the University of Texas.
Harmon made the announcement on Twitter his page Wednesday night.
The Texas Longhorns finished the 2019 -2020 with a record of 8-5. The team finished 3rd in the Big 12. The Longhorns capped the season with a 38-10 upset win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl.
Harmon is ranked as Mississippi’s number 3 player for the class of 2021.
He already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, SMU.
Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Texas 🤘🏾. @KSDsports @rfuller251 @Scottlindsey15 @BreckRiley @ESPN3ALLDAY @krsjamez pic.twitter.com/Mr67fkUJv3
— Antonio Harmon (@aharmon2021) June 4, 2020