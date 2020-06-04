Whippets’ Harmon receives offer from Texas Longhorns

Source: Twitter - @aharmon2021

Kosciusko Whippet WR/DB Antonio Harmon has received a scholarship offer from the University of Texas.

Harmon made the announcement on Twitter his page Wednesday night.

The Texas Longhorns finished the 2019 -2020 with a record of 8-5. The team finished 3rd in the Big 12. The Longhorns capped the season with a 38-10 upset win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl.

Harmon is ranked as Mississippi’s number 3 player for the class of 2021.

He already has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, SMU.