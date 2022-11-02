Whippets head to post season as 3 seed

The Kosciusko Whippets head to post season play this Friday as a 3 seed in the MHSAA 4A playoffs.

The team will go on the road to take on the Senatobia Warriors, the 2 seed from Region 3-4A.

This won’t be the first time the Whippets and Warriors have met in the post season. In 2015, Kosciusko won a 34-22 game in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Friday’s game will be the first meeting between schools since that 2015 meeting.

The winner of the game will advance to play the winner of Itawamba AHS and Pontotoc.

Tickets to the game can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card. No cash will be accepted at the gate.

Friday’s game is set for a 7:00 pm kickoff.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:20 on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.

The complete 4A Playoffs bracket can be seen HERE.