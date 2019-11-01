Whippets hold pep rally/tailgate party at Veteran’s Home

The Kosciusko Whippets held a pep rally and tailgate party at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veteran’s Home Friday afternoon.

Football players, cheerleaders, and the Big Red Band were all in attendance to celebrate with the veterans.

The pep rally opened with a “Walk of Heroes” where veterans marched in while Big Red played the fight song.

After a few songs and cheers, band and cheerleading students went out to visit with those in attendance. Football players went room to room to visit those that couldn’t make it to the dining hall.

Food for the day was provided by several businesses including Servpro, Attala County Library, Attala County Farm Bureau, Redbud Insurance Agency, Legacy Hospice and Walmart.