Whippets’ Lee Wade to play in MSA Senior Bowl

Kosciusko Whippets’ football star Lee Wade has been selected to play in the Magnolia Sports Association Senior Bowl.

Wade was named as an athlete to the bowl’s Platinum Team.

In the 2022 season, Wade is the Whippets’ leading receiver with 39 catches for 530 yards.

He also leads the team in total touchdowns with 10 (5 rushing, 5 receiving).

The Magnolia Sports Association Senior Bowl will be held Jan. 15 at East Central Community College.

