Whippets Lose Close Contest in Weekend Baseball

After an unexpected schedule change, Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Pearl Pirates Saturday afternoon. They entered the game 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in region play.

After a slow start trailing Pearl in the early innings, the Whippets came storming back in the fifth and six innings to tie up the game 9-9. But the Pirates scored the winning run in the seventh, ending the close game 10-9.

Larson Fancher was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the game.

