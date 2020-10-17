Whippets Lose Close Match in Return to Landrum Field

After being off for two weeks for pandemic precautions, the Whippets returned to play at Landrum Field Friday night, hosting the Leake Central Gators. They had Senior Night festivities before the game and Homecoming during halftime. These events can also be viewed online.

In a fairly-matched contest, the game went into overtime with a score of 13-13. It took three overtimes for the tie to be broken. The Gators came out on top with the final score being 26-20.

Ethan Dawson was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The Whippets fall to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in division play. Next week, they travel to Northeast Lauderdale to play the Trojans. Join us on Breezy101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, or our YouTube channel for all your Whippets games.