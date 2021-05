The Lady Whippets started out the game in the bottom of the first with bases loaded, but just couldn’t connect with anything to put a run up. Knights ended up striking first in the top of the second with one run scored. The Lady Knights held the lead all night and the final score was 1-0.

Kathryn Claire Schuler was named Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us on Breezy 101 for more softball action when the Lady Whippets travel to Collinsville tomorrow for game two of the championship at 6pm.